TRACKING: Lots of 40s in the forecast

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk zone. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water affects Iowa Highway 58. Fletcher Avenue in Waterloo is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&