TRACKING: Lots of 40s in the forecast

Today: Rain and a few storms are likely this morning, especially throughout the morning commute. The only problems that these will pose are low visibility and hydroplaning. Snow, ice, and severe weather are all off the table. When all is said and done, we’ll likely see an inch or more of rain, which should effectively melt off the rest of any snow or ice out there except for big piles. Besides some isolated showers holding on into the afternoon, mainly east, the rest of the day is cloudy. Highs peak around midday in the low 40s northwest to the mid 50s south. They fall through the afternoon as winds shift from the east to the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.
Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy with lows down into the mid and upper 20s. I think we should have a long enough period of drying to avoid much refreezing and icy roads, but it will be a possibility on untreated and local roads. Winds are northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Skies become mostly cloudy fairly quickly with highs still climbing to the mid and upper 40s. Winds are easterly at 5 to 15 mph. By Tuesday night, a chance for a wintry mix develops, especially north of I-80. Lows look to fall to near freezing, so there could be some slick conditions into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday: We should have more clouds than sun with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds are in from the west at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: We have clouds for Thursday but more sun on Friday. The coolest temps come on Thursday with highs just shy of 40. We should be back to at least the low 40s Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday look partly cloudy with increasing and mild temps.