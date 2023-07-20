TRACKING: Little to no rain and hot next week

It was a nice summer day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points were not too bad, close to 60. The clouds we had this afternoon slowly clear out during the evening. It is a quiet night with a light north breeze. Dew points near 60 today drop into the 50s tonight and that allows the temperatures to fall into the 50s for lows.
Friday starts out sunny, and like Thursday, there will be some afternoon clouds. There is a very small chance of a stray shower possible. Temperatures are a couple degrees below normal with comfortable humidity level. Any clouds from the day clear during the evening and leave behind a mostly clear sky overnight.
Saturday is like Friday in many ways. The day starts out sunny then in the afternoon clouds develop to have a mix of sun and clouds. There is just a little better chance of a shower or a possible storm. Once the sun sets the clouds clear out.
Sunday is another quiet summer day and a little warmer. The humidity also starts to tick up a bit as well.
_________________
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 57. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a stray afternoon shower possible. High: 82. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon. High: 84. Low: 60.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 87.