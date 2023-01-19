TRACKING: Lingering snow showers exit east

Winter Weather Alerts expire at noon today as snow tapers off and roads continue to improve.
This Afternoon: Lingering scattered snow showers push east. Little, if any, additional accumulation is expected. Highs top in the 30s with melting expected south of Hwy 20. Breezy northwest winds at 15-20 mph will gust up to 30 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy skies remain overhead as temps dip into the upper teens north to mid-20s south. Winds will still be a touch breezy from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Any snow melt and slush will refreeze overnight, so take it easy on driveways, sidewalks, and side streets.
Friday: Cloudy start to the day, but there may be some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler but seasonable in the mid-20s north to low 30s south. Winds will stream from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Weekend: Cloudy skies and light winds stick around for the weekend as highs remain consistent in the 20s to low 30s. There is a chance of some light snow for southern counties Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Up to 2” of snow is possible.