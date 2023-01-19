 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Winding Down Across Iowa This Morning...

.The winter storm affecting Iowa will gradually pull away from
the state this morning with some light precipitation remaining
through midday. While the heaviest precipitation has ended, some
additional minor accumulations are anticipated along with snow
packed roads impacting travel over most of the region this
morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Light snow and light freezing drizzle. An additional
inch of snow remains possible along with some minor glazing.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will remain snow covered and slick.
Caution is advised while traveling through Iowa today and
tonight. Side streets and country roads may take longer to
clear, so please travel safely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Lingering snow showers exit east

  • Updated
  • 0

Winter Weather Alerts expire at noon today as snow tapers off and roads continue to improve.

This Afternoon: Lingering scattered snow showers push east. Little, if any, additional accumulation is expected. Highs top in the 30s with melting expected south of Hwy 20. Breezy northwest winds at 15-20 mph will gust up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies remain overhead as temps dip into the upper teens north to mid-20s south. Winds will still be a touch breezy from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Any snow melt and slush will refreeze overnight, so take it easy on driveways, sidewalks, and side streets.

Friday: Cloudy start to the day, but there may be some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler but seasonable in the mid-20s north to low 30s south. Winds will stream from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Weekend: Cloudy skies and light winds stick around for the weekend as highs remain consistent in the 20s to low 30s. There is a chance of some light snow for southern counties Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Up to 2” of snow is possible.

 

Tags

Recommended for you