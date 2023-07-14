TRACKING: Lingering showers and storms tonight; wildfire smoke returns tomorrow

Tonight: Some showers and isolated storms are possible, but they are not expected to be severe. Showers and storms wrap up around midnight and we have partly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: We start off the day with mostly sunny skies, but smoke moving in from Canada creates hazy skies and some of that is expected to get close to the surface. Air quality may be reduced during the day, so be careful if you are spending time outside. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs are in the mid 80s with slightly less muggy conditions with dew points in the mid 60s.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers and storms are possible through the night into early Sunday morning. That haze sticks around as well and again could continue to pose air quality issues. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Sunday: On and off storm chances are possible, with some stronger storms possible in our far southern areas. Highs are in the mid 80s with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph. Dew points are not too bad in the low 60s. The haze continues, but air quality should not be as bad.
Next Week: A dry and comfortable day on the way for Monday, but storm chances return Tuesday and Wednesday. We warm up by the end of the week with a chance of 90 next weekend.