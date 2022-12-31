TRACKING: Light wintry mix chance today into tonight

Today: Watch out for some fog and possibly some slick roads through this morning. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy today with the chance for some light showers arriving in the afternoon, continuing through early tonight. This may come down as a wintry mix, especially the further north you are, and may result in a couple of slick roads. Highs today are in the mid 30s to low 40s south. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: The light rain/wintry mix wraps up early tonight, so be aware of slick spots as temps dip to freezing and below. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and lows tonight reach the mid and upper 20s with low 30s in the south. Winds are light, shifting from the southeast to the northwest.
Sunday: It looks like a mostly cloudy but mild end to the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s along and north of Highway 30, and low to mid 40s south of highway 30. Winds are light and variable.
Monday: Another very mild day with more snow melting away thanks to highs in the low to upper 40s. Rain showers look to arrive, especially later in the day. Rain remains likely through Monday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Rest of the Week: Rain tapers off Tuesday with the chance for a late wintry mix north as temperatures cool. There may be some light snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy. Highs cool to near 30 Wednesday and then down to the upper 20s Thursday before rebounding above freezing Friday and over the weekend.