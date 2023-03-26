TRACKING: Light to moderate snow through this afternoon

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 PM for Benton, Black Hawk, Grundy, and Tama County.
Today: The snow starts this morning and continues through about 5-7 PM as it moves from west to east through the area. Due to a northern shift in the low pressure system, the bullseye of the snow has now shifted over north slightly into Black Hawk and Grundy County, hence the addition to the winter weather advisory. Those areas could see up to 3 inches of snow, creating the most hazardous conditions in the area. Much of the other parts of the viewing area sees little to nothing in terms of snow. We may see some rain mix into the snow as well, which would cut down on snow totals. This snow is of the wet and heavy variety, and although it may not stick to the roads initially, it could end up causing slick conditions if snow rates are heavy enough. Take caution as you drive today, especially in the areas under the advisory.
Tonight: Clouds clear for partly cloudy skies and lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s. Refreeze is a possibility in areas where more snow fell on the roads. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Monday: We start the work week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Slightly more sunshine on Tuesday with highs a couple degrees cooler in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Dry weather continues Wednesday, with a system bringing in some rain and warmer air Thursday and Friday.