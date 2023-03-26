 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Slushy and Slick Travel To Develop as Narrow Snow Band Moves
Across Central Iowa Sunday Morning...

.A narrow band of snow will move across central Iowa Sunday
morning. While the precipitation may start as rain in some areas,
a changeover to snow is expected. Snow rates will peak around
1 inch per hour and will be able to overcome warm pavement
temperatures to allow for slushy and slick roads, particularly
untreated and elevated roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with localized higher amounts.

* WHERE...Parts of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Light to moderate snow through this afternoon

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 PM for Benton, Black Hawk, Grundy, and Tama County.

Today: The snow starts this morning and continues through about 5-7 PM as it moves from west to east through the area. Due to a northern shift in the low pressure system, the bullseye of the snow has now shifted over north slightly into Black Hawk and Grundy County, hence the addition to the winter weather advisory. Those areas could see up to 3 inches of snow, creating the most hazardous conditions in the area. Much of the other parts of the viewing area sees little to nothing in terms of snow. We may see some rain mix into the snow as well, which would cut down on snow totals. This snow is of the wet and heavy variety, and although it may not stick to the roads initially, it could end up causing slick conditions if snow rates are heavy enough. Take caution as you drive today, especially in the areas under the advisory.

Tonight: Clouds clear for partly cloudy skies and lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s. Refreeze is a possibility in areas where more snow fell on the roads. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: We start the work week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Slightly more sunshine on Tuesday with highs a couple degrees cooler in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Rest of the WeekDry weather continues Wednesday, with a system bringing in some rain and warmer air Thursday and Friday.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you