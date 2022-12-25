TRACKING: Light snow tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect late this afternoon into tonight.
Christmas Day: Clouds increase with light snow moving into our northwest counties late this afternoon and continue move southeast. High temperatures warm to near 10 with a southwest wind shifting to northwest and light (5-10 mph).
Christmas Night: Snow likely through the overnight hours with accumulations expected to be around 1-3 inches. Low temperatures are in the single digits across the board, and winds are out of the south shifting to the north at 5-15 mph.
Monday: The snow clears out early Monday morning and we see some sunshine with highs once again in the upper single digits and mid-teens. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: We warm into the 30s as early as Wednesday, and then we stay in the upper 30s and possibly lower 40s for the remainder of the week. Rain with a mixture of snowfall looks possible Thursday through Sunday.