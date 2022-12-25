TRACKING: Light snow tonight

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight... .Snow was moving across northwest Iowa early this afternoon and is expected to quickly advance into northern and eastern Iowa later this afternoon and early this evening, with another round of snow possible overnight as well. This may lead to slick and snow covered roads, on top of whatever compacted snow still exists from our recent storm. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to three inches. * WHERE...Much of northern and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on more snow covered roads and slippery road conditions, with low visibilities at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions may change quite rapidly as the snow begins this afternoon. Visibilities may quickly drop to less than a mile, possibly down to a quarter mile at times making for hazardous travel conditions. The burst of snow and low visibilities may last for up to two hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&