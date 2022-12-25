 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight...

.Snow was moving across northwest Iowa early this afternoon and is
expected to quickly advance into northern and eastern Iowa later
this afternoon and early this evening, with another round of snow
possible overnight as well. This may lead to slick and snow
covered roads, on top of whatever compacted snow still exists from
our recent storm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to three
inches.

* WHERE...Much of northern and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on more snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions, with low visibilities at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions may change quite rapidly as the
snow begins this afternoon. Visibilities may quickly drop to
less than a mile, possibly down to a quarter mile at times
making for hazardous travel conditions. The burst of snow and
low visibilities may last for up to two hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Light snow tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect late this afternoon into tonight. 

Christmas Day: Clouds increase with light snow moving into our northwest counties late this afternoon and continue move southeast.  High temperatures warm to near 10 with a southwest wind shifting to northwest and light (5-10 mph).

Christmas NightSnow likely through the overnight hours with accumulations expected to be around 1-3 inches. Low temperatures are in the single digits across the board, and winds are out of the south shifting to the north at 5-15 mph.

Monday: The snow clears out early Monday morning and we see some sunshine with highs once again in the upper single digits and mid-teens. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Rest of the Week: We warm into the 30s as early as Wednesday, and then we stay in the upper 30s and possibly lower 40s for the remainder of the week. Rain with a mixture of snowfall looks possible Thursday through Sunday.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you