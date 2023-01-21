TRACKING: Light snow tonight, possible sunshine tomorrow

Tonight: Snowfall is likely for southern and eastern areas tonight, and the larger accumulations are expected the farther southeast you go. Snow totals up to 2 inches are possible. Otherwise, skies are cloudy with some patchy fog possible. Roads could be slick regardless of if you see snowfall or not, so be careful if you have to travel. One good thing is that winds are light, so blowing/drifting snow should not be an issue. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s.
Sunday: Snow should wrap up my 7-8 AM, with some fog still possible during the late morning hours. Skies start off cloudy, but we may see some sunshine later in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs are in the mid 20s to the north, and low 30s to the south. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clouds break apart and we have partly cloudy skies for Sunday night. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper teens, with a westerly wind around 5-10 mph.
Monday: We kick off the work week with a chance of some sunshine during the morning hours, then clouds increase through the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday there is still some uncertainty with the snowfall, so the chances are lower for now. Same thing with Friday. Otherwise, temperatures drop from the 30s to the 20s for highs by the end of the week.