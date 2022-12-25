TRACKING: Light snow through tomorrow morning

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight until tomorrow morning.
Tonight: Snow showers roll through tonight across the area with low temperatures in the mid single digits to low teens. Expect road conditions to be slick with the additional snow on the ground. However, winds are much less of a factor than last week, as they are around 5-15 mph out of the south shifting to the north.
Monday: The snow showers move out through the morning hours from north to south, so some southern areas near highway 20 and southward could see some additional snowfall. All should be gone by noon. Total snow accumulations around 1-3 inches. Clouds decrease in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-teens. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are partly cloudy, and it is our last extreme cold night for a while. Lows are a few degrees below zero with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday:Partly cloudy skies ring in for Tuesday with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds out of the south are breezy at 10-20 mph, bringing in that warmer air.
Rest of the Week: We warm into the 30s as early as Wednesday, and then we stay in the upper 30s and possibly lower 40s for the remainder of the week. Rain with a mixture of snowfall looks possible Thursday through Sunday.