 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight...

.Snow was moving across northwest Iowa early this afternoon and is
expected to quickly advance into northern and eastern Iowa later
this afternoon and early this evening, with another round of snow
possible overnight as well. This may lead to slick and snow
covered roads, on top of whatever compacted snow still exists from
our recent storm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to three
inches.

* WHERE...Much of northern and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on more snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions, with low visibilities at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions may change quite rapidly as the
snow begins this afternoon. Visibilities may quickly drop to
less than a mile, possibly down to a quarter mile at times
making for hazardous travel conditions. The burst of snow and
low visibilities may last for up to two hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Light snow through tomorrow morning

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight until tomorrow morning.

TonightSnow showers roll through tonight across the area with low temperatures in the mid single digits to low teens. Expect road conditions to be slick with the additional snow on the ground. However, winds are much less of a factor than last week, as they are around 5-15 mph out of the south shifting to the north.

Monday: The snow showers move out through the morning hours from north to south, so some southern areas near highway 20 and southward could see some additional snowfall. All should be gone by noon. Total snow accumulations around 1-3 inches. Clouds decrease in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-teens. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Monday NightSkies are partly cloudy, and it is our last extreme cold night for a while. Lows are a few degrees below zero with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday:Partly cloudy skies ring in for Tuesday with warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds out of the south are breezy at 10-20 mph, bringing in that warmer air.

Rest of the Week: We warm into the 30s as early as Wednesday, and then we stay in the upper 30s and possibly lower 40s for the remainder of the week. Rain with a mixture of snowfall looks possible Thursday through Sunday.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you