TRACKING: Light snow through this afternoon

Today: Another day of accumulation, this time in the form of some light snowfall. Expect roads, especially side streets, to be covered with snow on your morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes as you head off to work. Chance of light snow especially during the morning hours, then tapers off during the afternoon. Highs are in the low to mid 30s with a northwesterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: The snow moves out this evening with some clearing in the cloud cover. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear with a northwesterly wind at 5-10 mph. This drops our low temperatures into the mid to upper teens.
Friday: Sunshine returns on Friday with cooler high temperatures into the mid 20s to the north and low 30s to the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Chance of snow returns on Saturday for our southern areas. This should leave during the late evening hours. Areas north of highway 20 should stay on the dry side. Highs are in the mid 20s to the north and low 30s to the south. On Sunday, dry conditions return with partly cloudy skies and highs back into the 30s.
Next Week: A rather dry pattern returns next week, with our next best chance of snow coming on Thursday. Otherwise, highs stay in the 30s throughout next week.