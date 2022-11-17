TRACKING: Light snow showers, cold temperatures

Today: A cold front is coming through with breezy west winds shifting to the northwest, gusting to 30 mph. Highs look to top out around the low 30s before dropping slightly through the afternoon. As is typical of northwest flow, we may see pockets of instability helping to develop isolated snow showers. Not everyone will see these, but if you do, you could see reduced visibility, brief but quick accumulations and slick roads, and overall difficulty in travel. Best time frame for this is in the early afternoon. Overall accumulations look to be minor, if anything at all. Beyond that, the breezes may lead to some blowing/drifting snow.
Tonight: Cloud cover remains tonight as these isolated snow showers taper off. Again, little to no accumulation is expected. Lows fall to the mid teens, but wind chills are in the 0° to 5° range thanks to a west-northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: We can’t shake the cloud cover for Friday, but at least snow is not in the forecast. It’s going to feel pretty cold though thanks to highs in the teens to low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Winds are westerly at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Still a mostly cloudy day with maybe some sunshine late in the afternoon. Highs remain in the teens to low 20s with a breezy northwest wind keeping chills near 0 to 5 degrees.
Sunday: Finally, some sunshine for Sunday with a breezy southwest wind pushing highs back to the 30s.
Next Week: Highs are milder, in the 30s and 40s, but a messy system threatens Thanksgiving and Black Friday with rain and snow possible.