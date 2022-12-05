TRACKING: Light Snow or Flurries Tuesday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and quiet with lows in the low 20s. The wind is light from the north.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a small chance for a brief snow shower or flurries. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs warm into the mid and upper 30s. The wind remains light from the east.
Tuesday Night: A few more breaks in the cloud cover resulting in a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop to near 20 by morning.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny weather helps push temperatures into the low 40s with a light north wind.
Thursday: The next storm system impacts us with rain in the afternoon mixing with snow during the evening and overnight. Details on this are unknown at this point so stay updated on the forecast.