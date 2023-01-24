 Skip to main content
...Fog Developing Across Northeast Iowa This Evening...

An area of fog has developed in the Highway 63 corridor from
eastern Tama County north to Bremer County. The fog is thickest
along US 20 near and just east of Waterloo at this time.

If traveling across the region this evening, be prepared for
reduced visibility to one quarter mile along with the possibility
of patchy slick spots later in the evening as temperatures cool
slightly. The fog may expand over the region and extend west along
Highway 20 toward Ft. Dodge over the next 3 to 4 hours.

Caution is advised while traveling this evening. Use low beam
headlights. Be prepared for lowering visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination safely.

TRACKING: Light snow late tonight and Wednesday

We are tracking an area of low pressure and is forecast to move northeast. Eastern Iowa will be on the far northwest side of the heavier snow. This results in light snow for us. The light snow begins late tonight, and scattered snow showers will continue through Wednesday. Up to 2” of snow is possible in a few locations. Untreated surfaces may become slick.

The snow showers/flurries continue Wednesday night with any additional accumulation to be less than 1”. Thursday is a dry day before another chance at light snow Friday and another chance of light snow Saturday. Roads could be slick on these days.

Much colder air moves in this weekend and continues through next week. Several nights the temperatures drop below zero and highs in the single digits.

 

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy areas of fog this evening. A 40% chance of light snow/flurries late. Low: 23. Winds: Light and variable.  

Wednesday: 50% chance of light snow/flurries. Trace to 2”.  High: 30. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: 40% chance of light snow/flurries. Trace to 1”. Low: 19. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.  

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 23. Low: 8.

Friday: 40% chance of snow and breezy. High: 34. 

