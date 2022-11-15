 Skip to main content
.Light snowfall continues to fall over parts of the area, but has
shifted mostly into north central into eastern Iowa. Additional
accumulations of an inch or less are possible, including the
potential for scattered slick road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west
of the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Light Snow/Flurries

Tonight: The sky remains cloudy as light snow/flurries continue. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Untreated surfaces could freeze as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. The wind is light from the northwest.

Wednesday: More of the same. Cloudy with light snow/flurries. Little to no snow accumulation. High temperatures warm into the low and mid 30s with a little more wind. It is from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Colder with lows in the teens under a cloudy sky. The wind is light from the northwest. Again, untreated surfaces might become slick.

Thursday: A brief snow shower or flurries. No accumulation. It is a breezy day with the wind from the northwest at 10-20 mph. Highs are in the upper 20s.

