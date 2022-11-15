TRACKING: Light Snow/Flurries

Tonight: The sky remains cloudy as light snow/flurries continue. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Untreated surfaces could freeze as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. The wind is light from the northwest.
Wednesday: More of the same. Cloudy with light snow/flurries. Little to no snow accumulation. High temperatures warm into the low and mid 30s with a little more wind. It is from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Colder with lows in the teens under a cloudy sky. The wind is light from the northwest. Again, untreated surfaces might become slick.
Thursday: A brief snow shower or flurries. No accumulation. It is a breezy day with the wind from the northwest at 10-20 mph. Highs are in the upper 20s.