TRACKING: Light snow/flurries possible this afternoon

Today: The rest of this afternoon, we have a chance of some light snow/flurries, but accumulations are expected to be minimal, possibly up to a couple tenths of an inch. Highs are in the upper teens to low 20s with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: The snow tapers off tonight with partly cloudy skies and light and variable winds. Low temperatures are in the upper single digits and low teens.
Saturday: Temperatures are back on the rise once again for the weekend. Highs jump up into the mid 30s to the north, to near 40 in the south, with a southwesterly wind at 5-15 mph. Skies are mostly sunny for a seasonal and nice February day.
Sunday: We warm up even more on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph, giving us a nice taste of what lies ahead for spring. Speaking of spring, rain does arrive late Sunday night and continues into Monday. With temperatures staying above freezing, it is expected to only be rain.
Next Week: The rain continues through Monday afternoon, with many areas seeing over an inch of rainfall. Localized flooding could be an issue, especially in areas with plenty of snowfall on the ground. The rest of the week is mild with a couple of light rain chances.