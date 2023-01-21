TRACKING: Light snow chance tonight

Today: It is a cloudy and foggy start to your Saturday. Watch out for isolated slick spots on the roads where fog is dense. Cloud cover and areas of fog should stick around for most of today with highs crawling up to the upper 20s to mid 30s with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Light snow showers start to become possible in our southern counties early this evening and should spread north through the evening into the overnight hours. The snow winds down by around 5 AM Sunday. Areas north of Highway 20 are left out of this snow, except for parts of Clayton County. Otherwise, a trace to 2” is expected along and south of a line from Elkader to Tama. Otherwise, skies are cloudy with areas of patchy fog. Lows are in the low to mid 20s with a light and variable wind.
Sunday: Snow clears early Sunday morning with patchy fog dissipating in the morning as well. We should have plenty of clouds, but don’t be surprised to see some peeks of sunshine later in the day. Highs top out in the mid 20s to low 30s with a light northwest wind.
Monday: Another partly sunny day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: We are watching more snow chances for Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially for our southeastern counties, and then again Thursday night into Friday. Most of the week is cloudy with highs remaining seasonal through Wednesday and then cooling after that.