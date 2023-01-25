TRACKING: Light snow and fog today

Today: Light snow arrived last night and is now moving through much of the area. Fog could also be an issue for the roads as some of it could freeze and stick to surfaces. The morning commute could be tricky, with less of a chance of snow during the afternoon commute. However, still be cautious on the roads regardless. Highs today are in the low to mid 30s with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Chance of snow sticks around through the night hours and leaves early Thursday morning. Total accumulations up to 2 inches across the board. Lows are in the upper teens and low 20s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Temperatures fall throughout the day, as our highs should be hit around midnight. Highs are in the mid to upper 20s. Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph brings cooler air for us, with mostly cloudy skies.
Friday: The return of light snow happens once again Friday morning into Friday afternoon, with accumulations up to 2 inches once again. Highs warm up into the low to mid 30s with a strong westerly wind at 10-20 mph.
Weekend: Saturday is looking more likely for substantial snow accumulation. Timing is still in question, but it would more then likely arrive late morning and continue through the early night hours. Temps also plummet with highs in the teens on Saturday and only the single digits on Sunday. Expect wind chills below zero overnight both Saturday and Sunday.