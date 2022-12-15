TRACKING: Light Snow and Breezy

Weather Alert

...Icy Conditions Will Persist This Evening... The snow intensity will continue to decrease from west to east this evening, however, hazardous travel conditions will persist. Falling temperatures combined with the initial melting of this snow on roadways is leading to ice development on the roads. Blowing snow is further complicating travel conditions in open areas, blowing additional snow on roadways to create slush then ice. The blowing snow will also reduce visibilities to one mile or less at times. Use extreme caution if you must travel this evening.