TRACKING: Light Snow and Breezy

Tonight: Light snow and flurries through the night. The roads become slick as the temperatures drop into the 20s. It remains breezy and that will cause blowing snow to reduce visibility at times in the open country. Snow totals: Trace to 1”.
Friday: More light snow and flurries with an additional trace to 1” by evening. High temperatures are a little colder only reaching the upper 20s. The wind is still from the west with gusts to 30 mph.
Friday Night: As the storm slowly moves away only flurries are possible. The wind is a bit lighter from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures are in the teens.
Saturday: This is a cloudy day and still a breezy one with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Highs are in the mid 20s.
Sunday: Finally, some sunshine. The wind is lighter, but the high temperatures are colder with some locations struggling to reach 20.