TRACKING: Light mix chance tonight; mild temps

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Black Hawk and
Butler Counties.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach
critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close
to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 12.3 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TRACKING: Light mix chance tonight; mild temps

  • Updated
  • 0

Today: We should start the morning off with a bit of sunshine before clouds take over fairly quickly. By the afternoon, skies are cloudy. It still looks mild today with highs ranging from the low 40s north to near 50 in the south. Most are in the mid to upper 40s. Winds shift from the northwest to the east at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: By the evening, some sprinkles are possible if the moisture can overcome some dry air. Overall, temperatures look mild tonight with lows touching down in the low to mid 30s. Light snow showers may mix in with the sprinkles late, especially north. Little to no accumulation is expected. Winds are light from the east-southeast.

Wednesday: Skies look partly to mostly cloudy with pleasant temperatures that reach into the low 40s north but as warm as the mid 50s south. This temp spread is caused by a cold front that will slice from northwest to southeast, shifting winds to the west at 10 to 15 mph.

ThursdayThursday looks cooler with highs near 40 thanks to plenty of clouds and a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Rest of the WeekThursday night/Friday is looking increasingly messy for our southeastern counties as snow becomes possible Thursday night with lows close to freezing. Rain and snow showers are possible in the southeast through Friday. The track of this system is still in question, but it has been nudging north in recent runs.

Tags

Recommended for you