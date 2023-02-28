TRACKING: Light mix chance tonight; mild temps

Today: We should start the morning off with a bit of sunshine before clouds take over fairly quickly. By the afternoon, skies are cloudy. It still looks mild today with highs ranging from the low 40s north to near 50 in the south. Most are in the mid to upper 40s. Winds shift from the northwest to the east at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: By the evening, some sprinkles are possible if the moisture can overcome some dry air. Overall, temperatures look mild tonight with lows touching down in the low to mid 30s. Light snow showers may mix in with the sprinkles late, especially north. Little to no accumulation is expected. Winds are light from the east-southeast.
Wednesday: Skies look partly to mostly cloudy with pleasant temperatures that reach into the low 40s north but as warm as the mid 50s south. This temp spread is caused by a cold front that will slice from northwest to southeast, shifting winds to the west at 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Thursday looks cooler with highs near 40 thanks to plenty of clouds and a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Thursday night/Friday is looking increasingly messy for our southeastern counties as snow becomes possible Thursday night with lows close to freezing. Rain and snow showers are possible in the southeast through Friday. The track of this system is still in question, but it has been nudging north in recent runs.