 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Slick Roads and Patchy Blowing Snow Continue Today...

Light snow and patchy blowing snow on already snow and ice covered
roads will lead to continue slick conditions for much of this
Friday morning. Conditions remain worse between Highway 30 and
Highway 20, but other county roads and side streets between Des
Moines and Ames will also have some slick spots for much of the
morning hours as well.

If traveling today, please remain cautious and very aware of road
conditions. Expect a longer morning commute or drive, through at
least the morning hours today. Plan on leaving earlier, traveling
a bit slower and being more patient. As road crews continue to
work this morning, travel will likely improve over central to
southern Iowa. Any new light snow and blowing snow across the
north will, however, delay improvement in road conditions there.

Please visit Iowa Five One One for the latest road conditions in
your area. Remember: Take it Slow on Ice and Snow.

TRACKING: Light/Blowing snow today

Today: We more than likely won’t see as much snow today as we did yesterday, but there is a chance of more snow today, especially for the northern half of the area (highway 20 and northward). Additional amounts of about a trace to one inch are possible. Beyond that, roads are expected to remain slick in many rural areas, especially due to blowing snow with strong wind gusts up to 30 mph today. Blowing snow is more likely today due to the snow being “drier” with lower temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Tonight: Light snow and/or flurries possible early, then cloudy skies for the rest of the night. Blowing snow still a possibility as winds are around 10-15 mph out of the west. Lows are in the mid to upper teens.

Saturday: The weekend starts off with a dry but mostly cloudy day. Highs are in the upper teens and low 20s, with a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind chills are in the single digits throughout the day so bundle up if you are headed out.

Sunday: The good news, we finally see some sunshine on Sunday! The bad news, it doesn’t get any warmer, with highs remaining in the upper teens and low 20s. Silver lining is that winds aren’t as strong as Saturday.

Next Week: Our first major cold streak of the season is looking more and more likely next week, especially towards next weekend. Best chance of snow comes on Wednesday. Grab your jackets and the rest of your winter gear. It is going to be a cold end of the year.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you