TRACKING: Light/Blowing snow today

Today: We more than likely won’t see as much snow today as we did yesterday, but there is a chance of more snow today, especially for the northern half of the area (highway 20 and northward). Additional amounts of about a trace to one inch are possible. Beyond that, roads are expected to remain slick in many rural areas, especially due to blowing snow with strong wind gusts up to 30 mph today. Blowing snow is more likely today due to the snow being “drier” with lower temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
Tonight: Light snow and/or flurries possible early, then cloudy skies for the rest of the night. Blowing snow still a possibility as winds are around 10-15 mph out of the west. Lows are in the mid to upper teens.
Saturday: The weekend starts off with a dry but mostly cloudy day. Highs are in the upper teens and low 20s, with a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind chills are in the single digits throughout the day so bundle up if you are headed out.
Sunday: The good news, we finally see some sunshine on Sunday! The bad news, it doesn’t get any warmer, with highs remaining in the upper teens and low 20s. Silver lining is that winds aren’t as strong as Saturday.
Next Week: Our first major cold streak of the season is looking more and more likely next week, especially towards next weekend. Best chance of snow comes on Wednesday. Grab your jackets and the rest of your winter gear. It is going to be a cold end of the year.