TRACKING: Light/Blowing snow today; heavier snow tomorrow

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow covered roads and reduced visibility on your morning
commute from quick passing snow showers...

Several narrow bands of snow showers are moving east-southeastward
as the morning rush hour begins across central Iowa. These bands
will create a quick reduction in visibility to as low as a mile
and also a quick dusting of snow accumulation on roadways.

Motorists should be prepared for quick changes in visibility in a
short distance as snow showers move in and out of an area.
Further, travel on roadways may be slick due to the snow covered
roads. Motorists are urged to exercise caution if driving this
morning and allow extra time to reach their destination safely.

Weather Alert

...Area of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Overnight Friday into
Saturday...

.A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is
expected to develop Friday night into Saturday over portions of
central into northern Iowa. Snowfall will spread in from the west
overnight Friday, expanding eastward. Heaviest snowfall is
expected to fall in an east west oriented band around the Highway
20 to Highway 3 corridors, where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or
greater will be possible, especially west of Interstate 35. Heavy
snowfall rates of an inch an hour or greater is likely within the
heaviest banding. Snowfall will then exit eastward Saturday
afternoon and evening.

It remains possible for the axis of heaviest snowfall to shift
outside of the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors. Monitor forecast
updates for any possible shifts.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills
as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Light/Blowing snow today; heavier snow tomorrow

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the area from midnight tonight until 9 PM Saturday night.

Today: Light snow continues through the morning hours as we see the potential for blowing snow since winds are breezy out of the south, then shifting to the northwest through the day at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. The snow ends by noon, but blowing snow could be an issue beyond during the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the low to mid 30s.

Tonight: Skies are cloudy with snow starting during the later overnight hours from about 2 AM onward. This snow is expected to be a little on the heavier side. Lows range from the upper single digits to the upper teens. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

SaturdaySnow is likely through the evening hours, with accumulations up to 6 inches possible. The band of snow moving through is small in width, and there is still some uncertainty as to where this band will end up. It has progressed slightly farther north, but there is still time for that location to change. Our far southern areas regardless should see a range from about 1-3 inches. Also, with the snow being on the fluffy side, winds out of the north at 10-15 mph could blow it around fairly easily, reducing visibilities and causing slick conditions out on the roads. The snow should wrap up by 9 PM.

SundayThe good news is that we start a nice dry stretch for quite a while. The bad news is it gets cold quickly. Highs are in the single digits for many areas, with a north wind at 10-15 mph. Wind chill values are below zero for the entire day.

Next WeekThe theme of the week is dry and cold. Most nights have below zero low temperatures across much of the region. Bundle up as we head into February.

