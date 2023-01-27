TRACKING: Light/Blowing snow today; heavier snow tomorrow

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the area from midnight tonight until 9 PM Saturday night.
Today: Light snow continues through the morning hours as we see the potential for blowing snow since winds are breezy out of the south, then shifting to the northwest through the day at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. The snow ends by noon, but blowing snow could be an issue beyond during the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the low to mid 30s.
Tonight: Skies are cloudy with snow starting during the later overnight hours from about 2 AM onward. This snow is expected to be a little on the heavier side. Lows range from the upper single digits to the upper teens. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Snow is likely through the evening hours, with accumulations up to 6 inches possible. The band of snow moving through is small in width, and there is still some uncertainty as to where this band will end up. It has progressed slightly farther north, but there is still time for that location to change. Our far southern areas regardless should see a range from about 1-3 inches. Also, with the snow being on the fluffy side, winds out of the north at 10-15 mph could blow it around fairly easily, reducing visibilities and causing slick conditions out on the roads. The snow should wrap up by 9 PM.
Sunday: The good news is that we start a nice dry stretch for quite a while. The bad news is it gets cold quickly. Highs are in the single digits for many areas, with a north wind at 10-15 mph. Wind chill values are below zero for the entire day.
Next Week: The theme of the week is dry and cold. Most nights have below zero low temperatures across much of the region. Bundle up as we head into February.