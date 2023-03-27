TRACKING: Late week storms

A weak cold front lingers over Iowa tonight with some clouds while we stay dry. High pressure clears the clouds out around sunrise and gives us another day with plenty of sunshine with a light wind.
Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning another cold front moves through the state quickly with a small chance for a few snow showers. By Wednesday afternoon it turns sunny due to high pressure centered over IA/MN/WI.
As the high moves east on Thursday, the wind increases from the south with a chance of showers and highs warming into the 50s. This is the early part of the storm system forecast to bring eastern Iowa a chance of storms Friday. There is a potential for some storms to be severe (hail/wind/tornado) Friday afternoon/evening. Still a bit early for details but the latest data has been consistent with storms. Check back for updates on the Friday storm potential.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 26. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 49. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 26. Winds: SW to NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: AM: clouds with a few light snow showers. PM: Mostly sunny. High: 40.