TRACKING: Late week storms

A weak cold front moves south across Iowa tonight. Moisture is limited so any snow that does fall is light. A dusting of snow is possible on grassy areas by sunrise. Timing of the snow is late tonight into early Wednesday morning.
After the brief snow shower early in the day, clouds quickly clear as we get closer to noon. Lots of sunshine is expected through the afternoon. It is a chilly day with temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.
Thursday is a warmer day with a gusty southeast wind. Clouds are likely with a chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Showers and a few storms are possible overnight into Friday. During the afternoon and evening there is still a chance for strong to severe storms. It feels more like spring with temperatures in the 60s and dew points higher as well.
Once the low moves east of Iowa it turns colder quickly Friday night. Rain could mix and change to light snow before ending by sunrise Saturday. Once again, a coating of snow is possible by sunrise. Clouds clear in the morning, and it is a much colder day, and it stays windy. There is a nice rebound back into the 60s Sunday but this time a south wind.
_____________
Tonight: Increasing clouds a 30% chance of a snow shower late. Low: 21. Winds: SW to NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: AM: clouds with a few light snow showers (little to no snow accumulation). PM: Mostly sunny. High: 39. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 22. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: 40% chance rain and windy. High: 57. Low: 50.
Friday: 80% chance of showers/storms (severe storms possible) and windy. High: 65.