TRACKING: Late Week Storm Chances

The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels. Lynxville has dropped below flood stage today. The rest of the locations will drop below flood stage this weekend.
A few showers and/or stray storms are possible into early this evening across northeast Iowa.
An area of high pressure sits over the Great Lakes and provides us with dry conditions for a few days. High temperatures are above normal with a few days topping 80 degrees. As the high slips east, the sky becomes mostly cloudy Thursday.
A slow moving area of low pressure will move across the Midwest with a chance of showers/storms Friday and Saturday and some lingering showers on Sunday as the low moves away. The threat of severe weather is currently low. We will be watching Friday and Saturday to see how the storm chance shapes up for the increased threat for severe weather. Stay updated on the forecast for any adjustments.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog late. Low: 50. Winds: E 5 mph.
Tuesday: Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 52. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 80. Winds: S 10-15 mph.