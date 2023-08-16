TRACKING: Last shot of rain for a while comes tonight

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is already in effect for Sunday as heat indices are forecast to top 100 and could get close to 110. The heat starts to get up there Saturday and continues through nearly all of next week.
Tonight: We start off mostly clear tonight, but some isolated showers and storms are possible for our northern and eastern areas starting around 10 PM on our northern edge and leaving by about 5 AM on our eastern edge. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a southwest wind shifting to the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Another breezy day Thursday, this time with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies are mostly sunny, but there is some smoke coming from Canada that gives us a hazy appearance. Air quality may be reduced. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with dew points in the mid 50s.
Thursday Night: There won’t be many clouds, but that haze does stick with us through the overnight hours. Lows are in the low to mid 50s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Some haze may continue to be in area with that air quality possibly being reduced. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies (with the haze). Dew points are comfortable in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: The heat ramps up Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s and potentially close to 100. Sunday is going to potentially be the hottest day since the end of RAGBRAI with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values anywhere from 100-106 degrees in the afternoon. Stay plenty hydrated this weekend.