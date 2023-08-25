TRACKING: Last hot and humid day today

Today: Some gradual improvement with the heat and humidity continues today, but it is still a hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points are in the low 70s, so the heat index is anywhere from 90 to 100 degrees during the afternoon. Leftover showers and isolated storms are possible through about noon, then skies start to clear. Isolated storms are possible for our southern areas in the afternoon, but chances are low. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: A more typical late August day for the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and partly cloudy skies. Dew points are better in the low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
Sunday:An even better day Sunday with highs a couple degrees cooler than Saturday with dew points in the upper 50s. Winds are also lighter out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: A stray storm is possible Monday, otherwise it is very dry once again. Highs remain around normal through much of next week, except for a climb back into the upper 80s and maybe even 90 on Friday.