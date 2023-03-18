TRACKING: Last frigid night for a while

Tonight: Skies clearing tonight, starting from mostly cloudy to clear by the end of the night. Winds diminish from around 15 mph to start the night and down to about 5 mph by the end. Lows are cold in the upper single digits to the low teens. Wind chills are in the single digits with many areas below zero.
Sunday: Two positive occurrences happen for us tomorrow! Number one, we are warmer with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, with wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. Still not on the warm side, but a nice improvement from today. Number two, we see lots of sunshine tomorrow as we wrap up the work week. High pressure dominates tomorrow as winds shift to the southwest and are breezy at 10-20 mph.
Sunday Night: Some thin clouds roll in Sunday night and we see partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid to upper 20s, due to a warmer southwest breeze at 10-15 mph.
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds for us as we kick off the work/school week. Highs are back to normal in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are somewhat strong out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures stay in the upper 40s and low 50s for the rest of the week. We do have rain chances Tuesday through Friday, but it appears to be light rain at this point.