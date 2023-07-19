 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Isolated storms tonight then dry into the weekend

A cold front is forecast to move southeast across Iowa overnight with a small chance for a shower/storm. Any storm that develops should remain below severe limits.

It is breezy behind the front on Thursday with wind gusts to 30 mph from the northwest. Temperatures are also a little cooler in some locations with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday is a nice summer day with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. The humidity level is low with a lighter wind.

The weekend is dry and temperatures slowly start to heat up as we head into a hot week. Most of next week’s highs are in the 90s with little to no rain.

_________________

Tonight: 20% chance of showers/storms. Low: 64. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 83. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. Winds: N 5-10 mph.  

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Low: 58.

Saturday: Mostly sunny.  High: 85. Low: 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. 

