 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING: Isolated storms possible Friday

It was another record-breaking day with some daily record highs broken. The humidity level is high again and as a result the lows tonight are warm. Low 70s are in the forecast by Friday morning. Very late tonight, close to sunrise, there is a chance for a shower/storm. 

The chance for a shower/storm continues through the morning. Not everyone gets rain and what rain does fall will be light. There is a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs are a little cooler but still hot topping out near 90. 

If you are attending high school football games, Friday evening, it will be dry. Temperatures will start out in the mid-80s and fall into the mid-70s with a light northeast wind. 

The weekend is dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are in the mid-80s with low humidity levels.

_________________

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid.  Low: 73. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.   

Friday: Isolated storms in the morning otherwise partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 92. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. 

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 65. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.  

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Low: 58. 

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 84. 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you