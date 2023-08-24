TRACKING: Isolated storms possible Friday

It was another record-breaking day with some daily record highs broken. The humidity level is high again and as a result the lows tonight are warm. Low 70s are in the forecast by Friday morning. Very late tonight, close to sunrise, there is a chance for a shower/storm.
The chance for a shower/storm continues through the morning. Not everyone gets rain and what rain does fall will be light. There is a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs are a little cooler but still hot topping out near 90.
If you are attending high school football games, Friday evening, it will be dry. Temperatures will start out in the mid-80s and fall into the mid-70s with a light northeast wind.
The weekend is dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are in the mid-80s with low humidity levels.
_________________
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 73. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Isolated storms in the morning otherwise partly cloudy, hot, and humid. High: 92. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 65. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Low: 58.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 84.