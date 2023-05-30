TRACKING: Isolated storms otherwise mainly dry

SPACE STATION information for this evening.
When: 9:58 for 5 min
Appear: West/Northwest
Disappear: South
There are storms west of I-35 this afternoon. They will slowly drift east and weaken this evening. Some of them could get into our western counties, west of Waterloo. The rest of the area and the rest of the night is mostly clear with lows near 60.
This pattern of highs near 90 and a chance of afternoon storms continues through Friday. The storms are going to be scattered, so not everyone will get the rain. Some locations that do get rain could see as much as 3” of rain like what areas around Fort Dodge did this afternoon. One side of town heavy rain while the other side of town little to no rain.
High temperatures are near 90 through early next week. Dry conditions are in the forecast this weekend through most if not all next week. Drought conditions are expected to get worse in the next few weeks.
This Evening: Isolated storms are possible west of Waterloo otherwise mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 70s.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 62. Winds: S 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon. High: 92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.