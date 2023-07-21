TRACKING: Isolated storm then a hot week ahead

A perfect summer night is on the way with low humidity. Enjoy how comfortable it is right now because this will be changing next week. Sunshine starts the day on Saturday. During the afternoon clouds will develop with the chance for a few storms. As the sun sets Saturday, the rain ends and the clouds clear.
Sunday is full of sunshine with highs a little warmer reaching the upper 80s. Next week is going to be a hot one with highs of 90+ each day and the humidity level increasing. Monday through Wednesday is partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
_________________
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60. Winds: NW 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon. High: 85. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 60. Winds: W 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 87.