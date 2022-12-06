TRACKING: Isolated snow today; better chance Thursday night

Today: Some isolated light snow showers and/or flurries are possible today, but very little accumulation is expected out of this. Skies are mostly cloudy otherwise and highs are similar to yesterday in the mid to upper 30s to the north and low 40s to the south. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies clear late overnight from west to east, but for the most part the sky is partly to mostly cloudy. Lows are in the low to mid 20s with a light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Our first day with sunshine this work/school week with warmer highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds are light and variable, and this is the nicest day out of the 10-day forecast.
Thursday: This is the most active day for the rest of the week. Highs are in the mid 30s and low 40s for the day with mostly cloudy skies early. Then, when the precipitation does come, it arrives in the afternoon, and starts off as rain. As the day shifts into night, the rain transitions to snow for areas around highway 20 and northward, while the south end of the area sees more rain and/or a rain/snow mix. Accumulations are likely for those northern areas, and possible estimates come tomorrow as we get more information.
Next Week: Early Friday the system sticks around with the snow and/or wintry mix. Moves out Friday midday with mostly cloudy skies. We are dry Saturday, then we have the potential once again for a rain/snow mix on Sunday.