TRACKING: Isolated showers/rumbles today; comfy temps

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for counties south of I-80. Visibility may be a quarter mile or less impacting the morning commute.
Today: We are beginning the day on a clear and cool note, which has allowed for some dense fog to develop south of I-80. Elsewhere, watch for patchy fog, but we should have an otherwise quiet morning as some cloud cover tries to move in from the northwest. This comes off of a weak cold front/system that could bring some isolated showers and non-severe storms through today with partly cloudy skies. Rainfall amounts should be little to nothing in most areas. Highs only reach the upper 60s north with low to mid 70s elsewhere. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Any showers will end shortly after sunset with skies remaining partly cloudy for tonight, but with gradual clearing. It should be a chilly night with lows down to the mid and upper 40s. Winds are basically calm from the north.
Wednesday: Skies are mostly sunny for your Wednesday with fall-like air. Highs end up in the mid to upper 60s in the north and east, and low to mid 70s in the west and south. Winds are very light from the northeast.
Thursday: We warm up a little bit with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s thanks to a south wind at 5 to 15 mph and mostly sunny skies.
Weekend: Clouds move in Friday, but with a southwest wind, highs reach the upper 70s to mid 80s. We’ll have a chance for rain and storms Friday night into Saturday as a cold front comes by, cooling temps down to the 70s for the weekend. Skies start to clear Saturday afternoon and look mostly sunny for Sunday.