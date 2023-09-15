TRACKING: Isolated rain tonight; slightly better chance tomorrow

Tonight:Isolated showers are possible, otherwise skies are mostly cloudy. Showers are on the lighter side tonight and it’s not enough to cancel any plans. Lows are in the mid to upper 50s with a light and variable wind.
Saturday: A secondary cold front comes through Saturday with a slightly better chance of showers and storms. Some of these storms may be on the strong side in our southeastern areas. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with a northwest wind at 5-15 mph. Dew points start on the humid side in the low 60s then drop into the low 50s by the evening.
Saturday Night: Clouds clear out and give way to partly cloudy and mostly clear skies. Lows are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: A beautiful day to wrap up the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Dew points are comfortable in the low 50s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: Monday is another nice day before rain chances return for much of the week. Although chances are low, every day beside Monday and Wednesday at the moment have a chance of rain.