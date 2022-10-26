TRACKING: Increasing Temperatures

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight as temperatures cool into the low and mid 30s. The wind is light from the southeast.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The wind picks up a bit from the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: The clouds slowly start to break up with temperatures settling back into the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: A beautiful fall day. Mostly sunny with temperatures near 60 and a light wind.
Weekend: High temperatures both days are in the low 60s. Clouds increase on Saturday and the sky remains mostly cloudy on Sunday. The wind is light from the south all weekend.