TRACKING: Increasing Rain Chances

Tonight: The sky is clear, and temperatures drop into the 50s by morning. The wind is light from the east.
Wednesday: This is a comfortable August day with highs near 80 and the humidity level low. The sun is shining all day with a light east wind.
Wednesday Night: The sky continues to be clear during the evening. After midnight, the sky becomes partly cloudy. Low temperatures drop to near 60 with a light south wind.
Thursday: More clouds than sunshine with a chance for a few showers north of Highway 20. An isolated storm is possible as well. High temperatures are near 80 with a south wind at 10-15 mph.