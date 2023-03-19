TRACKING: Inching closer to spring

Today: The last day of winter gives us a nice sneak peek into the season ahead. We have lots of sunshine with highs warmer than yesterday into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are a little breezy out of the west southwest at 10-20 mph. This does create a wind chill of the upper 20s and low 30s, and even colder during the morning. However, that southwest breeze pushes in some warmer air for the week ahead.
Tonight: Some clouds roll in tonight for partly cloudy skies. The southwest breeze continues, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Lows are near normal in the upper 20s.
Monday: The first day of spring gives us exactly what we should see this time of year. Sunshine mixed in with some cloud cover, along with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, making for a pleasant day to kick off the work/school week.
Tuesday: Temperatures are a couple of degrees cooler than Monday, with a chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. Any rain that does fall is expected to be on the lighter side. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: After Tuesday night, the next best chance of precipitation comes Wednesday into Thursday morning, where we could see a rain/snow mix across the area. Other than that, the rain chances are light during the day Thursday and Friday. Highs remain near normal in the upper 40s and low 50s.