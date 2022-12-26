TRACKING: Improving roads; warmer air on the way!

The remaining Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon for our southern counties.
Today: A clipper system brought about 3” of snow to the region, making roads snow-covered and travel slick. Most roads as of 10:40 AM are still partially to completely covered, but improvements are expected through today as there are plenty of plows out. Skies are partly cloudy the rest of today, but temperatures hold steady or fall from the teens and upper single digits. Winds are northerly at 5 to 15 mph, with wind chills as cold as -5°.
Tonight: It’s a partly cloudy and cold night. Temps fall to the single digits below zero. Winds shift from the northwest to the south at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills are as cold as 15 degrees below zero.
Tuesday: We’ll finally start to get into a warmer regime. Along with a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, highs climb to the mid and upper 20s. Skies look partly cloudy. Wind chills top out around 15 degrees.
Wednesday: We’ll have a little more cloud cover than sun, but the breezy south wind remains in place. That means we should break above freezing as we head for the mid to upper 30s. We’ll finally see a little bit of melting.
Rest of the Week: The mild air is here to stay. The warmest day comes on Thursday as highs are in the 40s but with mostly cloudy skies. It looks like highs stay above freezing, in the mid to upper 30s, through the weekend and into next week. Lows are in the upper 20s to low 30s. There will come some rain chances starting on Friday, with wintry mix chances at the coldest parts of the day, overnight.