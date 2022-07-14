 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Humidity creeps higher, storms return

  • Updated
TodayWe’ve had some very isolated showers this morning to the south and west of I-380. Those are drying up and most of today is partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. You’ll notice more humidity today with a southeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms look possible tonight as our next disturbance comes through. Some storms could be strong with a marginal chance for wind and hail. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are south-southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.

FridayThe scattered storms gradually move out on Friday afternoon after what could be a pretty wet morning. Again, some storms could be on the strong side. Skies go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy once the rain clears. Highs reach the low to upper 80s. High humidity remains with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

WeekendThere are a couple of fringe/low end, isolated rain and storms chances for Saturday and Sunday. Most of the period looks dry. Temperatures warm to the mid and upper 80s with high humidity levels despite a light north wind.

Next Week: It looks hot and humid with multiple days in the 90s and little in the way for rain.

