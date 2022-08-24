TRACKING: Humidity and rain chances crank up

Today: Starting off your Wednesday with a few isolated showers in our far northwestern counties. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with temps in the 60s to upper 50s. This sporadic, isolated, showery activity is possible in our northern counties through today ahead of a cold front that passes through tonight. Most of the day is dry with partly cloudy skies. A south wind at 5 to 15 mph warms us up with highs in the low to mid 80s and you’ll notice more humidity.
Tonight: With the cold front coming through, scattered showers and storms start in our northern counties around 7 or 8 PM and will move to the south and east through the night. Some storms could initially be strong in the evening with some heavy rain. Lows remain in the mid 60s with a southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Some lingering showers/storms look possible through the morning commute for our southern counties, but once the main batch of rain moves out, just some isolated showers/storms are possible behind the cold front. Most stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs are in the mid 70s to mid 80s, but even with a northwest wind, it stays humid.
Friday: Should be a nice close to the week with partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Weekend: We have scattered rain and storm chances for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s and more humidity.