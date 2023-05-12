TRACKING: Humid; chance of strong storms

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather this afternoon into tonight.
There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday.
Most sites are out of the flood stage along the Mississippi with minor flooding ongoing in McGregor and Dubuque. We should be out of the flood stage tomorrow. Check levels HERE.
Today: We’ve had some light rain and warm temperatures (60s) into the morning. Light showers continue to move from south to north, gradually clearing through this morning, but could give us a wet commute with low visibility. From there, we see some limited clearing, giving us partly sunny skies with highs warming into the mid 70s north and east to low 80s west and south. Some isolated, pop-up style showers/storms are possible in the afternoon with a marginal threat for hail and gusty winds. Winds today are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph and it’ll be pretty humid today with dew points in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Most of the pop-up storms fade away after sunset, but we will keep our eye on what should be a decaying line of storms racing from the west. If they hold together, there could be some stronger storms in the west after midnight but should weaken and dissipate as they continue to move to the east. Skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds become east-southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Most of the day looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs climbing to the mid 70s north to mid 80s south. It’ll be muggy with dew points in the mid 60s and winds will be in from the east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Storms develop off of a front in our southwestern counties and will grow in coverage through the afternoon and evening. These storms could be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.
Mother’s Day: Scattered storms Saturday night will turn to lingering showers throughout Sunday. Mother’s Day looks mostly cloudy and cooler with a breezy northeast wind. Temperatures fall throughout the day and will generally be in the 60s. Humidity drops as well.