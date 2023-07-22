TRACKING: Hottest week of the year so far

A STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY has been issued for Thursday due to potential heat index (feels like) values at or over 100 degrees. As we get closer, temperatures may fluctuate slightly and/or humidity levels, so stay up to date on the forecast. As always, drink plenty of water this week and stay cool, if possible, since it is going to be hot regardless.
Tonight: Chance of showers and storms tonight, and some may be on the strong side early tonight. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are light and variable in direction.
Sunday: Skies are mostly sunny to wrap up the weekend with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. 90 degrees may be possible in Iowa City or some of our southern areas. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5 mph.
Monday: Showers and storms are possible on Monday, with a better chance Monday night into Tuesday morning. Our western areas have the best shot at these rain chances currently. Some may be on the strong side. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s possible. Dew points are in the low to mid 60s, so it is the first of several days with heat index values over 90. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Hot. That’s the word of the week. Thursday is currently projected to be the hottest day. But the entire week is going to feel like an oven. Rain chances possible Friday.