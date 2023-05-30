TRACKING: Hot with hit or miss rain chances

Today: Hopefully you had a great holiday weekend and enjoyed the nice weather. After the “unofficial start to summer”, temperatures respond accordingly as we have our first shot at 90 today, mainly for Waterloo, Tama, and Iowa City, with mid to upper 80s elsewhere. Skies are mostly sunny today, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the west later this afternoon. There should be an increase in dew points to the low 50s, but the air still feels fairly comfortable as high humidity is lacking. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: There may be a shower/storm or two in the west, especially late tonight, but most of the night is partly cloudy and dry. Lows are in the low 60s with a light south wind.
Wednesday:A couple of pop-up showers/storms are possible through the day, especially in the afternoon, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. If you see rain, that’s great, but not everyone will, and don’t expect significant rainfall as these will likely be brief before moving away. It’ll still be a hot day with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s along with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity creeps up and may be just a little more noticeable.
Thursday: It’s more of the same with partly cloudy skies and hot temps in the 80s to low 90s. Winds are light from the south and humidity should be about the same as Wednesday. There will be more isolated showers/storms, especially in the afternoon, but cumulatively don’t look to provide much relief from the dry conditions.
Weekend: The greatest chance for rain is Friday, and even that will not be a slam dunk to provide drought relief, but at least there are rain chances. Most of the weekend is dry with partly cloudy skies besides a stray shower or storm. Temps remain hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.