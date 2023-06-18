TRACKING: Hot weather for the rest of the week

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms fizzle out once the sun goes down and we lose our daytime heating. Clouds decrease and skies clear overnight. Humidity plays a factor for our low temperatures, with dew points in the 60s keeping our low temperatures on the milder side. Lows fall into the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Juneteenth: Mostly sunny skies allow our temperatures to climb for the day tomorrow. Highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Our dew points remain in the upper 50s and low 60s, which keeps some humidity in the air.
Monday Night: We get to enjoy a mostly clear sky and lows in the low 60s. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the week: We turn up the heat for the rest of this week. Highs reach the low to mid 90s every day, and we remain dry under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.