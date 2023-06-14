TRACKING: Hot weather and air quality concerns

Today: We see the return of hot weather across the area, as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We remain dry, with partly cloudy skies, but smoke from the Canadian wildfires also makes a return as we go through the day. This gives us hazy skies and vibrant colors for sunset tonight but reduces air quality. Winds are light out of the north around 5 mph.
Tonight: The haze sticks around through the overnight hours and continues to cause air quality problems, especially in our northern counties. However, our skies are mostly clear, and winds are out of the southwest around 5 mph. Lows fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thursday: The smoke continues to cause hazy skies and air quality concerns, especially in the northern half of our area. Winds are out of the northwest around 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies. It will be another hot day as well, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Friday: A shift in the wind knocks our high temperatures back a couple of degrees, but we remain warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds are out of the east around 5-10 mph, but we remain dry with mostly sunny skies.
Father's Day Weekend: Our next chance of rain arrives over the weekend as scattered showers and storms move into the area Saturday afternoon and Sunday. We also enjoy a bit of a cool down as highs remain in the mid to upper 80s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.