TRACKING: Hot, sunny weather and a bit of haze

Today: We begin our extended period of hot weather with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. We have some humidity in the air as well, with dew points holding steady in the low 60s. Despite the humidity, we are dry with mostly sunny skies. We have to deal with some haze from Canadian wildfire smoke, which may cause some air quality issues. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: We have clear skies and light winds out of the east around 5 mph. Lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday: Temperatures continue to rise under sunny skies. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph, which brings us drier air and lower dew points, but keeps haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke in our area. Highs reach the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Wednesday: We have another hot day with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. Highs reach the low to mid 90s.
Rest of the week: We are hot and mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the week, with highs reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s every day. Our next chance of rain arrives over the weekend.