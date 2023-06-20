TRACKING: Hot, sunny skies and stagnant air

Today: We are hot and sunny this afternoon. Air quality may be slightly reduced due to the hot, stagnant air, but we enjoy lower dew points and less humidity than what we've had over the last couple of days. Highs climb into the mid 80s to low 90s, and winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: We have clear skies and a pleasant night, tonight. Lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s with a light wind out of the east around 5 mph.
Wednesday: We are hot again with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds are out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Wash. Rinse. Repeat. We have another hot day with highs reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds are light out of the east around 5 mph.
Weekend: We finally see a change in the weather as we head into the weekend. We are still hot on Saturday, but our next chance of rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday as a low pressure system passes to our north and pulls a cold front through our area. This knocks our temperatures down and brings us breezy conditions for Sunday.