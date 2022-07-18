TRACKING: Hot, humid, and dry week

Today: After a pretty pleasant weekend, the heat and humidity is taking back over today. Highs climb all the way into the upper 80s to low 90s range. Dew points look to settle around the upper 60s, putting heat indices in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Skies are sunny and winds are light from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: We remain mostly clear during a warm and humid night. Lows only fall to the mid and upper 60s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: A cold front approaches, but doesn’t move through until late in the day/during the night. Therefore, heat and humidity continue to build via a breezy south-southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Highs are expected to reach the 89 to 93 degree range with dew points around 70°. This means heat indices could be as high as 100 degrees in spots. Due to the cold front interacting with the higher instability, there may be a stray shower or storm, which could be strong if it develops, but a mostly sunny and dry day is expected.
Wednesday: After the cold front passes, we will enjoy a breezy northwest wind, lowering highs to the mid and upper 80s while also dropping humidity levels a bit. Skies look mostly sunny.
Rest of the Week: The reprieve from the heat is brief as highs regain the 90s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Humidity climbs too, putting max heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Thursday is dry and sunny before a chance for storms Friday into Saturday. A front will wreak havoc on temps for next week, so stay tuned.