TRACKING: Hot and more humid with isolated storms

Today: Isolated showers and storms may impact your morning commute, especially west. Otherwise, temperatures are starting mild, but humidity is building. After our first 90° in Waterloo yesterday, we remain hot today with highs in the mid to upper 80s north of Highway 20 to low 90s south, including Waterloo. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph and humidity becomes a bit more noticeable with dew points into the mid and upper 50s. Skies look partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms in spots this morning, but especially this afternoon. Not everyone, in fact most people, will not see any rain today, but if you do, the storms could produce an appreciable amount. Severe weather is not expected.
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms are possible, like what we are seeing this morning with partly cloudy skies. Lows fall to the mid 60s with a light southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: It’s more of the same with partly cloudy skies and hot temps in the 80s to low 90s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph, and humidity climbs wit dew points near 60°. There will be more isolated showers/storms, especially in the afternoon, again capable of producing pockets of heavy rain without much threat of severe weather. The rain will be boom or bust as far as amounts go.
Friday: Probably our greatest chance for rain with slightly more coverage of these popcorn style storms in the afternoon. Some may see a lot of rain; others may see nothing. Skies are still partly cloudy and it will be hot with highs in the 80s and low 90s. It is still fairly humid with a light southeast wind.
Weekend: Right now, the weekend is trending dry with high pressure building in, but we continue to walk a tightrope with rain chances. Regardless, there should be a lot of sun and winds will be easterly, meaning humidity drops. That actually leads to hotter temps with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.