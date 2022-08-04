TRACKING: Hot and humid weekend with a chance of showers/storms

Tonight: The sky is clear, and the humidity level is low. This allows the low temperatures to drop into the low 60s by morning. The wind is light from the east.
Friday: Sunshine all day with the humidity level increasing. High temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s. Dew points reach the upper 60s. The wind is light so that doesn’t help you cool off.
Friday Night: Since the humidity level is higher, the overnight lows are warmer. By morning temperatures are in the upper 60s. The sky is mostly clear with a light south wind.
Saturday: This is going to be a hot and humid day. Highs warm into the low and mid 90s. Combine dew points in the mid 70s and you get the heat index as high as 105. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected.
Sunday: The humidity level remains high with dew points in the mid 70s. High temperatures are cooler due to clouds and rain chances. Highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s. More clouds than sunshine can be expected with scattered showers/storms in the morning north and slowly spreading south throughout the day.
Monday: A few showers may linger into the morning then the clouds clear in the afternoon. It is a more comfortable day with highs in the 70s and lower humidity.